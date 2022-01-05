6 Questions For DOJ Deputy Chief After His Return To Katten

By Lauraann Wood (January 5, 2022, 3:32 PM EST) -- Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Stetler has returned to Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP after working more than 10 years with the U.S. Department of Justice, where he tallied several high-profile public corruption convictions and most recently served as deputy chief in Chicago. Christopher Stetler Stetler had previously worked for about five years as a Katten associate focusing on internal investigations, white collar criminal defense and complex commercial litigation before he left to clerk for a Chicago district court judge and join the DOJ. But he returned as a partner in Katten's white collar and internal investigations practice on Tuesday, further...

