Goodwin Steers NFT Studio Metaversal In $50M Series A

By Elise Hansen (January 4, 2022, 4:16 PM EST) -- Metaversal, a startup focused on non-fungible tokens and the metaverse, said Tuesday it raised $50 million in a Goodwin-guided Series A funding round that it will use to invest in additional projects in the virtual world. Metaversal bills itself as a venture studio for NFT-related projects. Nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, are digital tokens that convey ownership of an item, and are increasingly used in sales of digital art, music, sports memorabilia and other collectibles. Metaversal said it's working to acquire "iconic" NFTs for its own portfolio as well as co-produce and finance NFT projects. Metaversal formally launched in October and has...

