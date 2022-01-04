Generic Drug Cos., Takeda Escape Gout Drug Antitrust Suit

By J. Edward Moreno (January 4, 2022, 6:36 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge threw out a lawsuit accusing drugmakers of participating in a conspiracy to delay a generic version of Takeda Pharmaceuticals' anti-gout drug Colcrys, telling pharmacy chain Value Drug Co. that its complaint lacked a plausible single horizontal conspiracy. Judge Mark A. Kearney said in the Dec. 29 order that Value relied too heavily on patent settlements between Takeda and generic drug manufacturers Par Pharmaceutical Inc., Watson Laboratories Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and didn't bring enough additional evidence. The individual settlements, which allowed them to sell a licensed generic version of Colcrys, don't prove a...

