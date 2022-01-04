Albright Won't Ship Patent Suits Against ZTE To North Texas

By Tiffany Hu (January 4, 2022, 9:36 PM EST) -- Chinese telecom giant ZTE Corp. was dealt a loss in its patent fight against WSOU Investments LLC when Western District of Texas Judge Alan D. Albright refused to transfer several lawsuits to the Northern District of Texas, where a ZTE unit has sued over the same patents. WSOU in June 2020 sued ZTE and two related entities in the Western District alleging that ZTE made routing switches and other products that infringed its patented technology. The court dismissed the two units for improper venue. One of those entities, ZTE (USA) Inc., later filed a parallel suit against WSOU in North Texas,...

