Organizers Of Failed Iowa Festival To Admit Bank Fraud

By Max Jaeger (January 4, 2022, 7:43 PM EST) -- A pair of event promoters signaled Tuesday they'd plead guilty to bank fraud for allegedly lying to an Iowa lender in support of loans they needed to prop up a collapsing cultural festival headlined by musical acts Maroon 5 and Kelly Clarkson, according to court filings. Aaron McCreight of Dothan, Alabama, and Doug Hargrave of Puyallup, Washington, fraudulently obtained two loans totaling $700,000 after giving the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, bank phony and inflated ticket-sale figures for the inaugural Newbo Evolve event held in the Midwestern city in August 2018, according to charging documents. The three-day festival ultimately lost more than $2...

