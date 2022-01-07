Willkie Nabs Partner From Munger Tolles For New LA Office

By Rachel Rippetoe (January 7, 2022, 4:06 PM EST) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP scooped an asset management partner from Munger Tolles & Olson LLP for the firm's new Los Angeles office, which opened in the summer. David S. Hong, who specializes in private funds, has joined Willkie's asset management department after spending nearly four years at Munger Tolles. "David is a talented investment management lawyer with versatile skills, and he will be a tremendous asset to our growing client base, especially on the West Coast," Margery Neale, chair of the firm's global asset management department, said in a release on Jan 3. Hong's practice focuses on forming and operating...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS