New Orleans Suburb Says Hurricane Suit Must Be Litigated

By Caroline Simson (January 4, 2022, 8:17 PM EST) -- A New Orleans suburb is fighting efforts by its insurers to send to arbitration a claim to pay for hurricane damage to one of its government buildings, arguing Monday that the insurers are improperly trying to lump together their policies to benefit from an underlying arbitration clause. The city of Kenner, Louisiana, told a federal court in its brief on Monday that the insurers are improperly trying to skirt a Louisiana state law barring the arbitration of insurance disputes by turning to the New York Convention, an international treaty obligating signatory nations like the U.S. to enforce international arbitration agreements....

