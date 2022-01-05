Refugee Nonprofit Faces Bias Suit Over Remote Work Refusal

By Grace Dixon (January 5, 2022, 3:40 PM EST) -- A refugee resettlement and advocacy nonprofit is facing accusations of discrimination and retaliation from a former employee who told a Florida federal court she was fired after asking to work from home during the pandemic to care for her son, who has autism. Kristina Collado-Fernandez told the court on Tuesday that the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants rejected without explanation her request to work three days a week from home to care for her non-verbal son and later fired her when she filed a grievance over a supervisor's probing inquiries following the request. "[USCRI] interfered with, and ultimately retaliated against,...

