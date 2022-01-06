Bressler Amery Promotes 4 Attys To Principal, 3 To Counsel

By Nick Muscavage (January 6, 2022, 1:42 PM EST) -- New Jersey law firm Bressler Amery & Ross PC has promoted four attorneys to partnership at the start of the year, bolstering the firm's practices in finance, insurance, and labor and employment. The firm also promoted three associates to counsel. All seven promotions went into effect on Jan. 1. Only one of the four new principals at the firm is based out of its Florham Park, New Jersey headquarters, while the other three are based in the firm's offices in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Birmingham, Alabama. Diana C. Manning, Bressler Amery's managing principal, said the promotions reflect the firm's flourishing financial...

