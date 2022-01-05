Mass. Justice Warns Nonresident Tax Could Spark 'Chaos'

By Chris Villani (January 5, 2022, 1:16 PM EST) -- Massachusetts' top court suggested during a Wednesday hearing that taxing an out-of-state corporation's capital gains could open the door for individual shareholders with small stakes in big companies to also face levies, with one justice warning of potential "chaos." VAS Holdings & Investments wants the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, pictured, to reject the state's grounds for taxing VASHI's capital gain income from the sale of its ownership interest in Cloud5. (Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) The Supreme Judicial Court heard oral arguments in a case brought by VAS Holdings & Investments LLC, which asked the court to reverse an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS