Faegre Drinker Snags Covington Benefits Partner In DC

By Abby Wargo (January 5, 2022, 8:12 PM EST) -- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP has added a Covington & Burling LLP partner to its benefits and executive compensation team in Washington, D.C., a move that brings on a veteran attorney with experience handling the full gamut of benefits issues and a particular interest in health plan compliance. Faegre Drinker announced Tuesday that Kendra Roberson had joined the firm after 18 years with Covington. Roberson advises Fortune 500 companies, universities and state governments on employee benefits issues and represents clients before federal agencies like the U.S. Department of Labor and the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation. Roberson advises clients on employee...

