SEC Pushes Back Decision On NYDIG's Bitcoin Fund

By Elise Hansen (January 4, 2022, 8:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday delayed its decision on New York Digital Investment Group's proposed exchange-traded fund focused on bitcoin, saying it needs additional time to weigh the application. The agency had faced a Jan. 15 deadline to determine whether to approve or disapprove the proposal, but will now take until March 16, according to a notice. NYSE Arca Inc. had filed a proposal to list and trade shares of New York Digital Investment Group's bitcoin ETF in summer 2021. New York Digital Investment Group, or NYDIG, is a bitcoin-focused asset manager that recently reached a $7 billion...

