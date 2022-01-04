Ohio Pot Legalization Campaign Has 1 Week To Get On Ballot

By Sam Reisman (January 4, 2022, 7:20 PM EST) -- A campaign that is working to legalize adult-use cannabis in Ohio fell short of the number of signatures it needs to put the question on the ballot, but says it's optimistic it can make up the difference before a final deadline next week. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose told the campaign, the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, in a letter Monday that it still needed 13,062 signatures to qualify for the November ballot. Under state law, the group has until 10 days from the letter — or Jan. 13th — to gather the remaining signatures, LaRose said. Tom Haren,...

