Texas Abortion Providers Ask Justices To Speed Up SB 8 Suit

By Dave Simpson (January 4, 2022, 10:07 PM EST) -- A coalition of Texas abortion providers has asked the U.S. Supreme Court not to allow the Fifth Circuit to "derail indefinitely" its suit seeking to block the state's new abortion law, urging the justices to send the suit back to a district court. Last month, the justices affirmed in part and reversed in part U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman's October decision that halted enforcement of S.B. 8 and sent the case back to the Fifth Circuit with orders to issue the judgment without delay. But the coalition argued Monday that the Fifth Circuit is now dragging its feet. "The court granted...

