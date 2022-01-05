Calif. Insurance Laws Target Private Prisons, Board Diversity

By Ben Zigterman (January 5, 2022, 3:33 PM EST) -- Private prisons in California are now required to carry workers' compensation and liability insurance, and more insurance companies will have to report on their board diversity efforts under a slate of insurance laws that went into effect this year. ​​​​ New state laws also allow liability insurance companies to confirm compliance with new child abuse and neglect measures for youth service organizations, and adult children will be allowed in November to add dependent parents to their health insurance policies in the individual market, the California Department of Insurance said. Government-contracted drug and alcohol abuse recovery facilities also have new coverage requirements,...

