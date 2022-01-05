Chancery Dismisses Most Of Mobile Supply Chain Co. Dispute

By Leslie Pappas (January 5, 2022, 4:53 PM EST) -- Delaware's Chancery Court has dismissed the bulk of a case by a New York venture capital firm that sued several of its co-investors less than a year after they bought mobile phone supply chain company VoiceComm Inc. In an opinion issued Tuesday, Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn said Tygon Peak Capital Management LLC could continue to pursue unpaid management fees and a limited claim of breach of contract against its co-investors and certain VoiceComm affiliates, but the rest of the complaint failed. "I conclude that while it fails to state tort and quasi-contract claims, certain breach-of-contract claims remain viable," the vice...

