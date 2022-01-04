Repeat Border Crossings Spike During Pandemic, CBP Says

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 4, 2022, 10:17 PM EST) -- Nearly one-third of the people who have attempted to cross the border into the U.S. during the pandemic and encountered agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection had previously tried to enter the country, a substantial jump from earlier levels, according to data the agency released on Monday. Prior to the COVID-19 global health crisis, about one in eight border encounters involved a person who had attempted the crossing the prior year, according to the federal law enforcement agency. However, since the pandemic began, the repeat encounter rate jumped to more than one in three encounters, including almost half of single...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS