Canada Reaches CA$40B Deal For Indigenous Child Welfare

By Andrew Westney (January 5, 2022, 7:49 PM EST) -- The Canadian government has come to a pair of agreements with First Nations leaders and others that, if approved, would put CA$40 billion ($31.4 billion) to compensating Indigenous children improperly taken from their homes by the country's child services system as well as restructuring those programs. Canadian government officials announced Tuesday that they had reached two agreements in principle with First Nations groups and other litigants who have challenged the government's child and family services system: a CA$20 billion deal to compensate children of First Nations removed from their homes over the last 30 years, and nearly CA$20 billion more to...

