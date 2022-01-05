Bitcoin 'Inventor' Must Face New Trial, Estate Says

By Carolina Bolado (January 5, 2022, 7:17 PM EST) -- The estate of deceased computer forensics expert Dave Kleiman on Tuesday asked for a new trial in a lawsuit against self-professed bitcoin inventor Craig Wright, citing multiple violations by Wright's counsel of a pretrial order barring the parties from discussing the relationship between Kleiman and his brother, the estate's representative. Ira Kleiman, the executor of the estate, asked a Florida federal court for a new trial on his claims that Wright schemed to steal up to 1.1 million bitcoins and intellectual property after his brother's death. He said Wright's counsel improperly brought up the brothers' relationship 10 times during the monthlong trial...

