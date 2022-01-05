Bitcoin 'Inventor' Must Post Security In £4B Hacking Suit

By Christopher Crosby (January 5, 2022, 10:59 AM GMT) -- The self-described creator of Bitcoin must post security for a lawsuit seeking to force developers to rewrite the code to his account after hackers allegedly stole the keys to £4 billion ($5.3 billion) in cryptocurrency, a judge in London ruled on Wednesday. Craig Wright is suing software developers to regain access to his Bitcoin account after he was locked out following a hack that he says deleted the private keys on his computer. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) High Court Master Julia Clark ordered a Seychelles-based holding company owned by Craig Wright to provide security for future legal costs in his legal push...

