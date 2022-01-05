TPG Invests $360M With AI Services Biz Fractal

By McCord Pagan (January 5, 2022, 1:46 PM EST) -- Fractal, which provides artificial intelligence and analytics services to Fortune 500 companies, said Wednesday that investment firm TPG is investing $360 million in its business. TPG's commitment through its TPG Capital Asia private equity arm is in the form of a primary investment and a secondary share purchase from Apax Partners, which will remain a major shareholder in Fractal, according to a joint statement. "We continue to see great momentum in how clients are leveraging AI to accelerate digital transformation," Fractal co-founder and group CEO Srikanth Velamakanni said in the statement. "Fractal is building a great workplace and an innovative culture...

