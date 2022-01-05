Pfizer, Allele Biotech End COVID Vax IP Fight

By Adam Lidgett (January 5, 2022, 4:14 PM EST) -- Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Inc. has agreed to drop its suit in California federal court alleging that Pfizer and BioNTech poached research technology while testing their jointly produced COVID-19 vaccine. In a short joint motion to dismiss filed Tuesday, Allele, Pfizer and BioNTech asked the court to dismiss Allele's suit with prejudice, although no further details were publicly available as to why the parties agreed to dismissal. The joint motion came about eight months after U.S. District Judge Marilyn L. Huff in May denied Pfizer and BioNTech's motion to dismiss the suit over Allele's patented fluorescent protein called mNeonGreen, which Allele...

