Kirkland, Fenwick Guide $370M Vera-Castlight Merger

By Charlie Innis (January 5, 2022, 1:15 PM EST) -- Vera Whole Health, a primary care provider backed by private equity firm CD&R, and health care data and navigation company Castlight Health said Wednesday they plan to merge in a $370 million deal led by Kirkland and Fenwick. The deal, which has an equity value of $370 million, calls for Vera to initiate a tender offer to buy Castlight's outstanding shares of common stock for $2.05 in cash per share. Vera's majority owner, Clayton Dubilier & Rice, plans to invest up to $338 million to support the merger, according to a joint statement from the companies. Vera's founder and CEO Ryan Schmid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS