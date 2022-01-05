Ex-Assistant To Solicitor General Joins McGuireWoods In DC

By Marco Poggio (January 5, 2022, 4:17 PM EST) -- McGuireWoods LLP has brought on a former U.S. assistant to the solicitor general as a partner in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C., adding muscle to a growing appellate team, the firm said Wednesday. Jonathan Y. Ellis, who served at the Office of the Solicitor General in the U.S. Department of Justice from 2017 to 2021, brings his experience before the U.S. Supreme Court, where he argued nine cases and filed dozens of briefs, according to the firm's announcement. Ellis co-leads the firm's litigation practice group and is also a member of the firm's complex commercial litigation department, the firm said....

