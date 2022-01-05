DraftKings Gets PTAB To Wipe Out 3 Gaming Patents

By Britain Eakin (January 5, 2022, 3:54 PM EST) -- DraftKings Inc. has scored a series of victories in an ongoing patent battle with a gambling technology company, getting the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to knock out three of four patents it was accused of infringing in a Delaware federal suit. In a trio of decisions handed down Tuesday, the PTAB found that all challenged claims across the three Interactive Games LLC patents were invalid as obvious in light of earlier patents and prior art printed publications. DraftKings sought the inter partes reviews in June 2020, after Interactive Games lodged its suit against the daily fantasy sports and betting operator...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS