House Panel's Bid For Jan. 6 Verizon Records Called A Reach

By Rachel Rippetoe (January 5, 2022, 4:20 PM EST) -- An anonymous plaintiff asked a D.C. federal court Wednesday to prevent Verizon from handing over phone records to the U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating last January's insurrection at the Capitol. A client of Brand Woodward Law, who asked to remain unnamed in the motion, claims that the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol unlawfully subpoenaed phone data from Verizon Communications Inc. for a series of cell numbers, including the plaintiff's. The House probe is seeking a range of records that could shed light on communications between individuals involved in the attack on the...

