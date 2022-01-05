Turkish Foil Co. Looks To Shoot Down US Duties

By Craig Clough (January 5, 2022, 9:19 PM EST) -- A Turkish aluminum company has urged the Court of International Trade to find that duties placed on its product are too elevated because the U.S. Commerce Department made miscalculations when levying the tariff. Assan Aluminyum Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. filed suit Tuesday against the federal government in hopes of getting the duties reexamined after the Commerce Department found aluminum from Turkey is being sold or likely being sold at less-than-fair value and levied a final weighted-average dumping margin of 2.28 percent. The company claims, among other things, that the Commerce Department should not deduct the 10 percent tariffs paid by Assan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS