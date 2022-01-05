India-Focused SPAC Raises $200M To Pursue Tech Acquisition

By Charlie Innis (January 5, 2022, 3:01 PM EST) -- Cartica Acquisition Corp., a special-purpose acquisition company targeting technology firms in India, began trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq after raising $200 million in an initial public offering, with guidance by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole and underwriter's counsel Ropes & Gray. Cartica raised $200 million by offering 20 million units priced at $10 per unit. Each unit includes a share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, and a whole warrant can be traded later on for a share of stock at the price of $11.50. The SPAC's units are trading under the ticker "CITEU," and its shares and warrants are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS