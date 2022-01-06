North Dakota AG Says Tribes' Oil Taxes Are Not State Revenue

By Victoria McKenzie (January 6, 2022, 3:39 PM EST) -- Taxes related to oil extraction and production on reservations and tribal trust lands cannot be considered state revenue, North Dakota's attorney general has said in a letter to the state treasurer. Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem's nine-page opinion and analysis Tuesday came as a response to an inquiry from state Treasurer Thomas Beadle about the way oil and gas taxes designated for tribes are accounted for, and whether they should be distributed to the four investment funds created under the state constitution. In short, Stenehjem said, the answer is no. According to the letter, North Dakota passed legislation in 2007 allowing the state...

