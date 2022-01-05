$1.7M Deal Proposed To End Del. Go-Private Sale Class Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (January 5, 2022, 5:12 PM EST) -- An Illinois-based company's public stockholders and its board and controlling investors have proposed a $1.7 million class settlement to end a Chancery Court suit challenging a go-private buyout by Bee Street Holdings LLC in early 2020. The suit to be settled accused Continental Materials Corp.'s board of approving a conflicted, inadequately marketed and underpriced sale, at $9.50 per share, favored by Bee Street. James G. Gidwitz, CMC's CEO and chairman, and three other Gidwitz family members control Bee Street, which owned 61% of CMC's stock at the time of the tender offer. Details in a proposed notice of the settlement, filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS