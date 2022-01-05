Lawmakers: Google Can't 'Bully' Antitrust Chief Into Recusal

By Nathan Hale (January 5, 2022, 4:01 PM EST) -- Two Democratic lawmakers urged Google Inc.'s top executive to stop seeking the recusal of the Department of Justice's antitrust division chief in matters related to the company Wednesday, calling the effort an attempt to "bully regulators" and strip the official of his authority. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., wrote a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai criticizing the company's own letter to DOJ officials in November requesting an investigation into Jonathan Kanter, the recently confirmed head of the antitrust division. The company questioned whether Kanter could be impartial in matters involving Google given his past work representing...

