Damages Award Nixed In Child's MMR Vaccine Injury Dispute

By Mike Curley (January 6, 2022, 12:34 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit Court of Appeals has reversed a damages award to a mother who alleged her 2-year-old suffered bruising after receiving the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, saying the Court of Federal Claims was wrong in finding that the bruising or platelet testing was a residual effect of the vaccine. In an opinion filed Wednesday, the three-judge panel said that while the child, B.W., had been diagnosed with immune thrombocytopenic purpura, or ITP, shortly after receiving the vaccine, that condition resolved itself in less than three months, and the child's mother, Heather Wright, hadn't shown that bruising B.W. presented with...

