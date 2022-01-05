Ex-SEC Enforcer Joins Holland & Knight In Dallas

By Isaac Monterose (January 5, 2022, 5:15 PM EST) -- A former senior enforcement official at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Fort Worth Regional Office in Texas has joined Holland & Knight LLP as a litigation partner, the firm said Wednesday. Scott Mascianica, who was an assistant regional enforcement director at the SEC, joined the firm's Dallas office, where he'll advise companies about federal securities regulations and guide them through investigations. He will work alongside ex-SEC associate enforcement director Jessica Magee, who also was at the commission's Fort Worth office before joining Holland & Knight as a partner. In an interview with Law360, Mascianica said he wasn't looking to leave...

