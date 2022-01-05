Harter Secrest Nabs Ex-Vanderbilt Medical CCO As Partner

By Al Barbarino (January 5, 2022, 4:41 PM EST) -- The former chief compliance officer for Vanderbilt University Medical Center and an ex-litigation attorney at Nixon Peabody LLP and Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP has joined Rochester, New York-based Harter Secrest & Emery LLP's health care practice group as a partner, the firm said Wednesday. Edward "Ted" Case brings more than two decades of in-house health care system experience, most of which was spent in CCO and counselor roles at the University of Rochester Medical Center prior to his stint at the Vanderbilt hospital system in Nashville, Tennessee. "After working with two outstanding health care systems over the last 20 years,...

