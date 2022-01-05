Romania Ducks Bid By Miculas To Revive $2B Liquor Claim

By Caroline Simson (January 5, 2022, 3:42 PM EST) -- Romania has defeated an effort by Swedish food investors Ioan and Viorel Micula to revive their $2 billion claim accusing the country of sabotaging their spirits business by failing to adequately police the country's liquor black market. An annulment committee on Tuesday rejected the Miculas' request to nix a March 2020 arbitral award, in which a tribunal dismissed their claims alleging that Bucharest had failed to adequately enforce its laws relating to the taxation of spirits and discriminated against them by applying the tax rules to them but not other beverage investors. The committee's decision had not been made public by Wednesday afternoon,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS