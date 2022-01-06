Mayer Brown Lures Ex-FTC Fintech Specialist To DC Office

By Justin Wise (January 6, 2022, 4:00 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown LLP has brought on a former Federal Trade Commission attorney and financial technology specialist as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office, making it the latest BigLaw firm to add a former FTC official to its bench in recent months. Christopher Leach is joining the firm as a partner in its litigation and dispute resolution practice, the firm said Wednesday, following two and a half years as an attorney in the FTC's financial practices division, where he focused on fintech and fair lending issues. During his tenure, Leach investigated and litigated consumer protection actions in areas including fintech, cryptocurrency...

