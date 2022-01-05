Becker Expands To California With Lobbying Collaboration

By Madison Arnold (January 5, 2022, 3:41 PM EST) -- Commercial law firm Becker & Poliakoff PA, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, said Wednesday that it has expanded into Sacramento with the addition of representation and lobbying services for clients in California. The law firm partnered with lobbying firm Capitol Strategic Advisors to provide lobbying services in the state. Capitol's clients include the Coalition of Ignition Interlock Manufacturers, Hospital Corporation of America and Renaissance Learning, among others. Becker's California clients include Univision, 3M, the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals and iHeartMedia. Bert Gómez, senior corporate and government relations director, will be based in both Sacramento and Washington, D.C., to...

