8th Circ. Puts MasterCard Back On Hook In ERISA Suit

By Abby Wargo (January 5, 2022, 8:20 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit on Wednesday reinstated an Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit accusing MasterCard of neglecting its responsibilities to a deceased worker's husband, saying the credit card company reasonably owed him his wife's life insurance payment in full. A three-judge panel decided Edward Delker, the husband of a MasterCard employee who passed away in 2016, staked a plausible claim that the company skirted its fiduciary duty under the ERISA by underpaying his wife's life insurance policy to the tune of $288,000. "Numerous explicit representations as well as the overall context in which the election took place constitute evidence that Mrs....

