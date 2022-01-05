Blockchain Co. BTCS To Offer Dividend In Bitcoin

By McCord Pagan (January 5, 2022, 4:46 PM EST) -- Blockchain technology company BTCS said Wednesday it's the first Nasdaq-listed business to give investors the option to receive a dividend in the form of Bitcoin. Silver Spring, Maryland-based BTCS Inc.'s "Bividends" per share will consist of either $0.05 in cash or $0.05 in Bitcoin, it said in a statement. BTCS CEO Charles Allen said the company has been first for a number of accomplishments in the crypto space, including being the first U.S. publicly traded business to mine Bitcoin as well as the first pure-play American public company focused on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. "We want to reward our longtime shareholders...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS