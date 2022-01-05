9th Circ. Allows Oil, Gas Cos. Into Fed. Lease Litigation

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (January 5, 2022, 6:56 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday reversed Montana and Idaho federal judges and granted oil and gas developers Anschutz Exploration Corp. and Chesapeake Exploration LLC permission to intervene in lawsuits that environmentalists filed to cancel certain oil and gas leases in western states. Different coalitions of green groups sued the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in both Idaho and Montana federal courts after the Trump administration awarded oil and gas exploration leases in Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming. The litigation has proceeded in phases and after the district courts in Idaho and Montana ruled for the plaintiffs, Anschutz and Chesapeake, which...

