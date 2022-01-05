FTC Sees Explosive Robocall Growth, Driven By 'Spoofing'

By Christopher Cole (January 5, 2022, 9:18 PM EST) -- U.S. consumers have endured a major spike in illegal robocalls in recent years, and reported violations of the National Do Not Call Registry continued to increase over the last 24 months, the Federal Trade Commission said Wednesday. In a just-released December report on federal efforts to protect consumers from unwanted calls, the FTC said the continued increase in unlawful calling correlates with advances in technology that make it easier for bad actors to skirt the registry, which was launched in 2003 and now has more than 244 million registrations. The FTC said it received more than five million Do Not Call...

