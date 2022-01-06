Fla. Couple's Bad Faith Claim Against USAA Revived

By Carolina Bolado (January 6, 2022, 5:00 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court has revived a Broward County couple's bad faith claims against USAA Casualty Insurance Co. over failure to pay enough to cover hurricane damage to their home, finding that the bad faith issue should go to a jury. In a 2-1 decision, Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal reversed a summary judgment ruling in favor of USAA in its dispute with Wendy and Brian Firtell over damage to their Pembroke Pines home from Hurricane Irma in 2017. The Firtells say USAA made some payments but did not pay the full amount of loss that they claimed, so they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS