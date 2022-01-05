Russian Deemed Flight Risk In Insider Trading Hack Case

By Brian Dowling (January 5, 2022, 3:59 PM EST) -- A Russian national's murky finances, legal know-how and familiarity with yachts, helicopters and private aircraft make him too much of a flight risk to release from jail while awaiting trial for an alleged $82.5 million insider trading scheme, a Boston federal judge said Wednesday. Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin, who was extradited to the U.S. in December from Switzerland, is accused of working with four others to use stolen pre-released corporate filings to predict moves in the companies' stock prices. The scheme made the group $82.5 million, according to a related civil case filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS