Benefits Plan Description Is 'Contract,' Pa. Panel Says

By Matthew Santoni (January 5, 2022, 7:01 PM EST) -- An insurance company's short-term disability benefits program for its employees created an enforceable contract under Pennsylvania law, a state appellate court ruled Wednesday. The three-judge Superior Court panel said the "summary plan description" that Capital Blue Cross gave Barbara Evans laid out the terms and conditions under which the company would pay short-term disability benefits, so she could sue the company for breach of contract when she claimed it unfairly terminated those benefits. "We agree with Ms. Evans that the terms and conditions of the SPD constituted a unilateral offer of employment, which she accepted by continuing the performance of her...

