NeoReach Investor Wants To Inspect 'Suspicious' Stock Offer

By Leslie Pappas (January 6, 2022, 1:46 PM EST) -- A minority shareholder of influencer marketing agency NeoReach Inc. has sued the company in Delaware's Chancery Court to investigate the sudden designation of almost 81 million shares for distribution, more than 50 times what was originally available under the company's 2015 stock plan. Shareholder Daniel Isaza sued Wednesday under Section 220 of Delaware's corporate code, which allows shareholders to access a Delaware corporation's books and records if there is a reasonable suspicion of corporate wrongdoing. "Such a drastic increase to the number of shares of the company's common stock available for issuance under the 2015 Plan is suspicious on its face...

