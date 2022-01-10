What Retailers Selling NFTs Must Know About Legal Regimes

By Alan Cohn and Evan Abrams (January 10, 2022, 6:55 PM EST) -- In the past year, fashion, retail and beauty brands have begun experimenting with various approaches to nonfungible tokens. NFTs are the digital assets recorded on a blockchain ledger to prove ownership and authenticity of anything unique, such as tweets, artwork, images, videos, in-game items and even title to real property. Fiat currency and blockchain-based assets such as bitcoin and ether are identical, interchangeable and fungible. However, each NFT is sui generis — i.e., nonfungible — and unique. It is sometimes helpful to think of an NFT as a digital version of a collectible baseball card or a rare piece of art....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS