Judge Tosses Pot Shop's Race Bias Suit Against Wash. State

By Isaac Monterose (January 6, 2022, 5:02 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Washington state has agreed to dismiss a pot dispensary's racial discrimination suit against state and federal agencies over claims that it faced license denials, audits and raids that other white-owned facilities have not faced.

Wednesday's dismissal was made in response to a stipulation between Black-owned pot dispensary MNG LLC, which operates as Kushmart, and the defendants, which include the U.S. Department of Justice, state Gov. Jay Inslee and other state officials.

The dismissal doesn't mention a settlement between the parties, and it was granted without prejudice, meaning the plaintiffs could refile their claims.

The suit, which was...

Government Agencies

