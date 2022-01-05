US Soccer Prez Ousted Amid Equal Pay Suit Seeks New Term

By Zachary Zagger (January 5, 2022, 8:48 PM EST) -- Former U.S. Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro, who stepped down over an offensive legal filing made by the federation against an equal pay suit by women's national team players, said Wednesday he will seek reelection and will prioritize reaching a settlement with the women's team players. Carlos Cordeiro announced plans to run for reelection as president of the U.S. Soccer Federation after an "inexcusable and offensive legal filing" led him to resign in 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) Cordeiro was elected to lead the federation in 2018 but stepped down two years later amid criticism of the federation's legal argument, through its attorneys...

