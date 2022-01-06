Jones Day Adds Ex-Kirkland Patent Partner In Chicago

By Tiffany Hu (January 6, 2022, 8:00 PM EST) -- Jones Day has brought on a former partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP with more than a decade of experience in patent litigation to the firm's Chicago office. Kristina N. Hendricks has joined as a partner in Jones' Day's intellectual property practice, the firm said in a recent statement. Hendricks told Law360 on Thursday that the firm is "well-known for its collaborative and team-oriented environment and world-class intellectual property team." "Jones Day, like myself, is committed to public service and pro bono work," Hendricks added. She currently serves on the board of directors at Illinois Legal Aid Online, according to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS