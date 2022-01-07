Justices' Texas Abortion Ruling Is Murky On Key Question

By Ilya Somin (January 7, 2022, 2:52 PM EST) -- Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an extremely important, but frustratingly murky, decision in Whole Woman's Health v. Jackson,[1] the case addressing S.B. 8, Texas' controversial new anti-abortion law. The key issue at stake in this case is whether Texas can evade judicial review by limiting enforcement authority exclusively to private parties. S.B. 8 seemingly bars enforcement by state officials, and instead delegates it to private litigants, who each stand to gain $10,000 or more in damages every time they prevail in a lawsuit against anyone who violates the law's provisions barring abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS